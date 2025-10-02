Umno Youth urges government to cancel Trump’s visit over detained Malaysian flotilla activists

PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth has demanded that the government withdraw its invitation to United States President Donald Trump if Malaysian activists detained in the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) are not released by Israeli forces.

Its chief, Dr Akmal Saleh, said the wing will not hesitate to mobilise nationwide demonstrations during Trump’s visit to Kuala Lumpur should the government fail to act.

“If Malaysian activists are not freed, we demand that the government cancel Trump’s invitation. Otherwise, Umno Youth across the country will protest in front of him during his visit.

“Hurting them is the same as hurting all Malaysians. Free the flotilla activists now,” he said in a Facebook post.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim meanwhile said diplomatic efforts are underway to secure the release of detained volunteers, with 12 Malaysians confirmed in Israeli custody.

He assured that Malaysia is working with international stakeholders and promised regular updates on progress.

Anwar expressed solidarity with the families of those affected, urging the public to keep the activists in their prayers while the government pursues all avenues for their safe return.

Trump is scheduled to visit Kuala Lumpur this month to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit for high-level discussions on regional security, trade, and diplomatic cooperation.

