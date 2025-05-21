Immigration busts clinic employing uncertified foreign doctor

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department conducted a special operation on Monday (May 19) at three separate locations in the capital and Selangor, including a clinic suspected of employing an uncertified foreign doctor.

The operation, which was carried out as a result of intelligence over a two-week period, targeted premises in Sungai Buloh, Shah Alam and Jalan Ipoh, here and successfully arrested six foreigners, aged between 23 and 57.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said those arrested included a Pakistani man known as Maleeq, who is believed to have been posing as a doctor; three Myanmar women suspected of being clinic assistants; and one Pakistani and one Indian woman.

“Initial investigations found offences such as overstaying, misuse of visit passes, lack of valid documents, and possession of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cards,” he said in a statement today.

Zakaria said the raid at the clinic also resulted in the seizure of patient logbooks, clinic stamps, several passports, medical equipment, sick certificates, mobile phones, and medical practitioners’ clothing.

He added that further investigations discovered that the clinic, which had been operating for a year, was offering health checks at night to foreigners for a fee of RM90 per consultation, with payments made online.

All those arrested are currently being detained at the KLIA Immigration Depot for further investigation under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963. A local man and a Filipino woman have been served notices to appear at the Immigration office to assist with the investigation.