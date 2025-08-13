Immigration busts forgery ring and illegal massage ops in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department has cracked down on a document forgery syndicate and illegal massage operations in separate raids across the city.

A total of 24 foreign nationals were arrested in the operations, which also uncovered cash and equipment linked to the illegal activities.

In Taman Maluri, 19 men were detained for allegedly producing fake electronic Temporary Employment Visit Pass (e-PLKS) slips.

The suspects included 16 Bangladeshis and three Myanmar nationals, all aged between 18 and 43.

The syndicate reportedly operated under the guise of phone repair and convenience stores, charging RM100 per forged slip.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban stated the group had likely been active for around a year.

Two of the arrested Bangladeshis were overstayers, while most detainees lacked valid travel documents.

Authorities seized RM11,357 in cash, fake e-PLKS slips, passports, laptops, printers, and CCTV cameras during the raid.

The suspects are being held at the Putrajaya Immigration Depot for further investigation.

In a separate operation in Sri Petaling, five foreigners were arrested for running illegal massage services.

The group included one Thai national and four Myanmar men, all targeting male customers.

RM3,101 in suspected earnings, promotional materials, and payment QR codes were confiscated.

The Thai suspect held a Social Visit Pass, while the Myanmar nationals were undocumented.

Zakaria revealed the illegal massage service had operated for four months in unlicensed spa centres.

Two local men have been issued notices to assist with the ongoing investigations. - Bernama