Petronas asset rationalisation and law amendments in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR: The rationalisation of Petronas’ asset portfolio and its strategies to address global market uncertainties will be discussed in today’s Dewan Rakyat session.

Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (PH-Balik Pulau) will pose a question to the Prime Minister regarding Petronas’ asset sales in Canada and Brazil.

Datuk Rosol Wahid (PN-Hulu Terengganu) will inquire about outdated laws set for amendment or repeal to align with reform principles.

Roy Angau anak Gingkoi (GPS-Lubok Antu) will seek clarification on plans for border security roads along the Sarawak-Kalimantan border.

Datuk Muslimin Yahaya (PN-Sungai Besar) will ask about the number of micro, small, and medium-scale entrepreneurs and their e-Invoice participation.

Datuk Shahelmey Yahya (BN-Putatan) will question the Education Minister on teacher training and digital literacy for rural students.

The session will conclude with continued debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan, which began last Monday.

The 13MP, themed “Redesigning Development,” was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 31.

The plan includes RM611 billion in investments for national development from 2026 to 2030.

The current Dewan Rakyat session will run until August 28. - Bernama