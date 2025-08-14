Singapore's Temasek prices $1.5 billion US dollar fixed and floating-rate bonds

SINGAPORE'S state investor Temasek said on Thursday its unit priced two U.S. dollar-denominated bonds totaling $1.5 billion, a day after launching the offer under its $25 billion medium-term note program.

The unit, Temasek Financial (I), priced two $750 million two-year bonds, one with a 3.75% fixed rate and the other priced at a spread of 38 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, the state investor said in a filing on the Singapore Exchange.

The unit intends to use the net proceeds from the bond issuance to support Temasek and its investment holding companies in funding their ordinary course of business, the company said.

Citi, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale are the joint bookrunners - REUTERS