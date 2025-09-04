Immigration counter a hit at Kedah Madani Rakyat programme

BALING: The Immigration Department counter proved highly popular at the Madani Rakyat Programme held at the Baling District Sports Complex.

This mobile service counter offered online applications for border passes and passport renewals directly to local residents.

Fadilatul Akmal Abdul Khadir, a 37-year-old from Kupang, applied for a border pass as he plans to visit Thailand soon.

He expressed relief at finding the service available locally instead of traveling to distant immigration offices in Sungai Petani or Keroh.

Fadilatul Akmal noted that this service significantly eases administrative tasks for people living in rural areas.

Retired soldier Ishak Zakaria, 75, from Kampung Batu 42 Pulai, renewed border passes for himself and his bedridden wife.

He described the counter as a huge help for maintaining updated documents to visit relatives in Thailand.

Wan Mariam Hamzah, 56, from Kampung Batu Tujuh, appreciated the speed and convenience of applying for her border pass.

She expressed gratitude for the efficient service that will make traveling to Thailand with friends much easier.

The Madani Rakyat event in Kedah runs until Saturday and is organised by the Home Ministry with other government units.

Visitors can access various government services, welfare programmes, sales events, traffic summons discounts, health services, job opportunities, and a helmet exchange programme. – Bernama