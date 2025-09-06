Police still investigating PALAPES cadet death, inquest if needed

KOTA BHARU: Police investigations continue into the death of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Skudai Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin.

Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar stated an inquest would be held if deemed necessary following completion of the investigation.

“The investigation results will be submitted soon,“ he told reporters after launching the Attorney General’s Chambers MADANI Adopted Village programme 2025 at Taman Desa Kemumin.

“We will follow the same process as in the case of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir if necessary as we want justice.”

The Shah Alam High Court previously ordered the exhumation of Syamsul Haris’s remains from Kampung Rinching Ulu Muslim cemetery in Semenyih.

The 22-year-old cadet died on July 28 at Kota Tinggi Hospital after being admitted during training at the Combat Immunity Firing Range in Ulu Tiram.

Mohd Dusuki also commented on the death of Wan Ahmad Faris Wan Abdul Rahman at a tahfiz school in Kok Lanas in 2013.

He confirmed the Attorney General’s Chambers would resolve that case as soon as possible through further investigations.

“We will take action if there are any new developments in the tahfiz school case,“ he added.

The family of Wan Ahmad Faris submitted a memorandum to the Kelantan government on September 1 with three demands.

They seek an explanation for why the school toilet where the student was found hanged was demolished before investigation completion.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed last month that police would reopen investigations into the tahfiz student’s death.

A forensic expert who performed the autopsy had ruled out foul play and classified it as sudden death.

The Coroner’s Court however ruled in June 2016 that Wan Ahmad Faris was murdered. – Bernama