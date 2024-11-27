Immigration Dept arrests 119 illegal immigrants in raid on Pandan Mewah apartment

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 119 illegal immigrants were arrested in a joint operation by the Immigration Department, Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ), the Royal Malaysian Police and the National Registration Department at Pandan Mewah Apartment here yesterday.

Selangor Immigration director Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin said that 400 foreigners were checked and 119 individuals - 89 Myanmar nationals, 14 Bangladeshi, eight Nepali, four Indonesians and four Indians -aged 18 to 50, were arrested in the operation from 6 pm to 11 am.

“The Immigration Department would like to remind the public and employers not to harbour any illegal immigrants or they would need to face legal action,” he said during a media conference after the operation here yesterday.

Most of those arrested today committed offences under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and they have all been taken to the Seminyih Immigration Depot for further checks, he said.

Meanwhile, MPAJ enforcement officer Mohammad Farhan Hakim Mohd Ropi shared that five premises were inspected and two were sealed for employing foreigners without legal permits.