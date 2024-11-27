PETALING JAYA: Five cadet officers from the National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM) have been expelled from the university’s military training academy (ALK) and dismissed from the army following their involvement in brutal bullying incidents.

According to FMT, defence minister Khaled Nordin stated that the decision was made during a Malaysian Armed Forces council meeting based on recommendations from ALK.

The dismissed cadets have also been ordered to reimburse a total of RM189,250.80 for their study expenses at UPNM.

“These actions do not preclude any other measures taken by UPNM or the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” he was quoted as saying.

Among the expelled cadets, Amirul Iskandar Norhanizan, who is currently facing trial for allegedly injuring a fellow officer with a hot iron on October 22, has been instructed to repay the government with RM44,600.20.

Three others—identified as Izzat Izuddin Arif, Hidayat Haqimi Yuslan, and Ku Muhammad Irfan Ku Zaimi—have been ordered to repay RM48,452.75, RM19,481.70, and RM44,600.20, respectively.

According to Khaled, the trio were involved in physically abusing a cadet officer by enforcing “corrective punishment” and imposing isolation practices, which caused the victim emotional distress.

The fifth cadet, Ammar Hafiy Habib, will pay a compensation of RM32,115.95 for physically abusing another cadet officer and causing injuries described as “soft tissue injury over the lower back secondary to trauma.”

He stated that the defence ministry has zero tolerance for any form of abuse at military institutions and is committed to enhancing preventive measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

“The ministry is committed to ensuring that any actions violating established ethics and regulations are dealt with firmly and decisively,” he said.

“The ministry hopes that this decision serves as a lesson to all parties and helps restore and strengthen the military values that should be upheld.”

