Immigration dept detains 76 foreigners in Pantai Remis for various violations

IPOH: The Perak Immigration Department detained 76 foreign nationals, including four children, during an Ops Bersama operation last night in Pantai Remis, near Manjung.

Director Meor Hezbullah Meor Abd Malik reported that the detainees included 50 men and 22 women from Myanmar, Thailand, and Indonesia, ranging in age from four months to 61 years.

Following checks on 153 individuals, 76 were detained under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963.

“They were then sent to the Ipoh Immigration Depot for further investigation under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, including offenses under Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations.

“The violations include entering Malaysia without valid documentation, overstaying after the expiration of their pass, and breaching pass conditions,” he stated in a release today.

Meor Hezbullah also called on the public to report any suspected undocumented immigrants, assuring confidentiality for all informants.

“Enforcement efforts and operations to identify undocumented immigrants will continue to intensify across the state to ensure public safety and security.

“We will take strict action against any employers or individuals found hiring or harbouring foreign nationals, including prosecution in court,” he added.

The operation involved 100 members of the General Operations Force (PGA), 35 Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) officers, and 125 Immigration personnel.