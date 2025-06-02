Immigration Dept nabs 12 in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Immigration Department detained 12 illegal immigrants during the ‘Op Sapu’ and ‘Op Belanja’ operations conducted across three districts yesterday.

Its director Mohd Yusri Mohd Nor said that the arrests followed inspections at construction sites, business premises, and public areas in Kuala Terengganu, Hulu Terengganu, and Marang, where 38 foreign men were scrutinised.

Among those detained were individuals from Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Myanmar, aged between 18 and 57.

“During the operation, a Myanmar national attempted to evade arrest by jumping into a lake. The enforcement officers had to use a boat, which belonged to a local villager, to rescue him after noticing him gasping for air and crying out for help,” he said when contacted today.

Mohd Yusri added that those detained would face an investigation under Section 6 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for lacking valid travel documents and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 for misusing a visit pass.

Additionally, a local man was issued a notice to appear at the Terengganu Immigration Department to assist with the investigation.