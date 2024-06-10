Immigration dept nabs 21 Bangladeshis, busts syndicate bringing in foreigners posing as athletes

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department has busted a syndicate bringing in foreigners posing as athletes after detaining 21 Bangladesh nationals in Maluri, Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (Oct 3).

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said three of those arrested in the 10.38 am operation are believed to be running the syndicate.

“Two of the men detained possessed temporary employment visit passes (PLKS) while the other had overstayed. All three are aged between 21 and 33.

“The Immigration team also seized 18 Bangladesh passports, RM990 cash and an invitation letter, which is believed to be fake, to join a sports competition together with the competition schedule in this country,” he said.

He said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to bring in foreigners, particularly Bangladeshis, by making them pose as athletes wearing sports attire.

“The syndicate also books return tickets to Bangladesh and rooms at a budget hotel in Kuala Lumpur a day before the alleged match day when entering Malaysia to dupe the authorities.

“The syndicate charges between RM2,000 and RM5,000 per person,” said Zakaria, who added that the syndicate is believed to have been operating for the past four months.

He said all the Bangladesh nationals have been taken to the Lenggeng Immigration Depot on suspicion of committing offences under Sections 6(3), 15(4) and 56(1)(l) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Regulation 39(b) Immigration Regulations 1963.

He added that two Malaysians have also been issued notices to turn up at the Immigration office to assist in investigations.