PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department has been directed to intensify large-scale enforcement operations at the locations of foreigners, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the operation would be implemented with agencies such as the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Volunteer Department, the Registration Department and local authorities.

As of May 13, the Immigration Department carried out 5,001 operations and detained 34,287 illegal immigrants and 669 employers on various immigration offences.

“Year 2025 has been declared as” the year of enforcement. I have personally instructed Immigration director-general to hold integrated and large-scale enforcement operations by focusing on foreigner hotspots,“ he said in a press conference after presenting the Immigration Department’s Excellence Service Award (APC) here today.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban was also present.

He also warned all employers who are still hiring illegal foreign workers or harbouring illegal immigrants that they would face legal action when enforcement operations are carried out.

Employers who are still hiring or protecting illegal immigrants are reminded that they will face severe laws and can be fined up to RM50,000 per immigrant.

They can also be jailed for up to five years and be subject to six strokes of the cane if convicted by the court.

“The ministry will not compromise in the fight against the existence of illegal foreigners in the country, in line with the commitment to strengthen the rule of law and national security,“ he said.

At the event, Saifuddin Nasution presented APC certificates to 458 recipients, including the Immigration Department headquarters and the Malaysian Immigration Academy.