Immigration detains illegal agent offering fake immigration services in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: An illegal agent offering fake immigration services to foreigners was detained in a special operation by the Immigration Department around Putrajaya on Tuesday.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said the suspect was offering services related to the Special Pass and Ikhtisas Visit Pass to Indian nationals in the Klang Valley.

He said the services were being offered at a price between RM400 and RM1,500 per transaction.

“The suspect was detained with eight Indian passports and a mobile phone, while a Honda CRV used for their activities was also seized,” he said in a statement today.

Zakaria confirmed the suspect did not have approval from the Immigration Department or any letter of authority representing employers to manage foreigner’s passports.

Checks revealed the suspect was arrested in 2024 for the same offence and had been punished previously.

The suspect is being investigated under Section 12(1)(f) of the Passport Act 1966.

Another local man was given a notice to assist with investigations. – Bernama