PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department detained four foreign men at two locations in Kuala Lumpur yesterday on suspicion of being involved in the forgery of temporary employment visit passes (e-PLKS).

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said the suspects were detained during a special operation conducted by the Enforcement Division following three weeks of surveillance.

“The first raid was mounted on a shop lot in Jalan Tun Tan Siew Sin, where a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man was caught processing fake e-PLKS documents using a personal computer,” he said during a press conference here today.

Zakaria said the raiding party found several printed fake e-PLKS documents and multiple international passports in the suspect’s possession, adding that checks revealed that the suspect has a PLKS document under the services sector, valid until April 16, 2026.

“The suspect’s modus operandi involved offering fake e-PLKS to clients, charging them RM50 per copy. The suspect processed and printed the counterfeit passes and forged copies of business registration documents and related letters.

“The suspect is believed to have been running the operation for nearly six months, raking in an estimated profit of between RM45,000 and RM50,000,” he said.

In the second raid at Jalan Masjid India, Zakaria said three Indian nationals aged between 39 and 64, who did not possess valid travel documents, were detained.

He said 498 passports from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal were found in their possession.

“The three of them are believed to have acted as illegal agents, offering fake e-PLKS slip printing services to foreign nationals, but they are not connected to the suspect in the first raid,” he added.

According to Zakaria, during the two raids, the department confiscated 504 passports from various countries, four personal computers, four printers, 23 Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) cards, several fake e-PLKS slips, 40 i-Kads, and cash totalling RM94,332.

He said that the suspects would be investigated under subsection 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, Section 55D of the Immigration Act 1959/63, and Section 12(1)(f) of the Passports Act 1966.