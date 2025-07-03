KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today ordered an immigration officer to enter his defence on a charge of making a false travel document, Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H), for a Vanuatu man three years ago.

Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid made the ruling after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against Shamsudin Ishak, 51, at the end of the prosecution case.

He then set two days for the trial, on May 8 and 9.

Meanwhile, Shamsudin told the court that he would testify under oath from the witness stand.

The man, who has been suspended from work, is accused of making a false MM2H Pass for a Vanuatu man, Li Xingqiang, to facilitate the smuggling of a migrant at the MM2H unit office of the Malaysian Immigration Department, Putrajaya, in June 2022.

The charge, under Section 26E of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, provides imprisonment for up to 15 years and a fine not exceeding RM500,000 or both, upon conviction.

Lawyer T. Harpal Singh, represented Shamsudin, while the prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Noor Haslinda Che Seman, Nadia Mohd Izhar and Christopher Enteri.