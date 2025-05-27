IMT-GT Summit: Anwar thanks Thai PM for support on border projects

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has thanked the Thai government for facilitating the clearance of several border projects, including the Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok bridge, which are progressing well.

Anwar made the remarks to Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra during the opening of the 16th Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here today.

“Thank you again, specifically to Thailand, because Prime Minister Paetongtarn was fast in ensuring the clearance of the few projects in the border, including the Rantau Panjang and Sungai Golok bridge, and this is going fine,” he said.

During his official visit to Thailand in April, Anwar witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the Construction Agreement for the Rantau Panjang–Sungai Golok Bridge Project.

The project is expected to significantly enhance connectivity, trade and relations between the two nations.

On the 16th IMT-GT Summit, Anwar said his focus was on driving economic transformation, particularly through enhancing cross-border connectivity, tourism, the halal sector, agro-industries and strengthening micro, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the sub-region.

“We are focusing on climate change, which has impacted life and livelihoods across the sub-region. On infrastructure, we stand behind nearly USD39 billion worth of physical connectivity projects across our three countries.

“Thank you very much to the ministers themselves who have done their work to prepare for this session,” he said.

The summit was also attended by Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, ASEAN secretary-general Dr Kao Kim Hourn, Asian Development Bank president Masato Kanda and Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.