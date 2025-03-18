TAPAH: A comprehensive and detailed study needs to be carried out if there is to be an amendment to the Federal Constitution to limit the term of office of the Prime Minister to 10 years, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

“Some parties believe that it (the Prime Minister’s position) should be limited because if it is too long (to rule) it will open up space for the individual to seize power and also open up opportunities to abuse power.

“However, if someone is a good, effective and visionary leader, if we ‘kill’ their opportunity to continue that vision, it will probably be detrimental to the country,“ he told reporters here today.

He said this after a State Government Charity Programme with recipients of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) aid which was also attended by the state Women, Family, Social Welfare, Cooperatives and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman, Datuk Salbiah Mohamed.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described the proposal to limit the Prime Minister’s term to a maximum of 10 years as being in line with the vision and policy framework for reform that he stressed in the concept of ??’Building a MADANI Nation’ and that it is not a new thing.