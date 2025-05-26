KUALA LUMPUR: The principles of “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” the theme of Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship this year, must be embedded at the very heart of the regional bloc’s agenda and vision, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In his opening remarks at the 46th ASEAN Summit, here today, he said the theme is a strategic and value-driven proposition.

“It speaks not only to our aspirations, but to our obligations. It is anchored in the conviction that ASEAN’s future must rest on the twin pillars of equitable, sustainable growth and enduring resilience,” he said.

Anwar also expressed his appreciation for the support of all ASEAN leaders in ensuring that Malaysia’s Chairmanship advances the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, which will be launched today.

Heads of state and government that were present were Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet, Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Also present were Timor Leste’s Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao as observer, and ASEAN’s Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn.

This year marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing the regional bloc, having previously held the ASEAN chairmanship in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

In conjunction with the summit, two pivotal high-level engagements, namely the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, will also be convened, serving as strategic platforms to advance regional and inter-regional cooperation.