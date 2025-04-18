KUALA LUMPUR: Online fraud involving e-finance crimes, love scams, e-commerce, telecommunications, loans and non-existent investments increased between 1.6 per cent and 19.8 per cent for the first quarter of this year, compared to the last quarter of last year.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) acting director Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said losses amounting to RM573.7 million involving 12,110 cases were recorded between January and March this year.

“E-commerce crime cases recorded the highest increase of 19.8 per cent with 2,535 cases, followed by telecommunications crime at 17.1 per cent involving 5,214 cases.

“The highest increase recorded in the e-commerce crime category is closely linked to the increase in online purchasing activities by consumers, especially in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration,” he said in a statement.

Although the overall number of online fraud cases recorded an increase, he said, the total losses involving e-finance crimes, love scams, e-commerce crimes and non-existent loans had decreased between 1.8 per cent and 24.8 per cent.

However, he said, there was an increase in losses for telecommunications fraud and non-existent investments, of 2.1 per cent involving RM159.2 million and 20.2 per cent involving RM357.7 million, respectively.

Rohaimi said the rapid advancement in technology and today’s lifestyle were being exploited by criminals by generating fake digital identities, fake websites, automated conversations (chatbots) and deepfake technology to deceive victims.

“Generative artificial intelligence (AI) also allows the creation of content that appears authentic and convincing, thus making it difficult for users to distinguish between genuine and fraudulent communications,“ he added.

He advised the public to always be vigilant when conducting business online by conducting background checks on individuals or entities involved and avoiding disclosing personal information arbitrarily.

Users are also encouraged to refer to official sources such as the PDRM’s SemakMule portal before making any financial transactions digitally, he said.