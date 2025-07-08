Independent preacher remanded for RM140k religious school fraud

SHAH ALAM: An independent preacher has been remanded for three days to assist in investigations into a fraud case involving RM140,000 intended for the development of a religious school.

The 39-year-old suspect was ordered into remand by Magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that two police reports were filed in Gombak and Shah Alam, with both victims being women in their early 40s. The case highlights concerns over financial mismanagement in religious projects. Authorities are working to trace the misappropriated funds and ensure accountability. - Bernama