Pentagon plans to send troops to Chicago to fight crime, reports say

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon is reportedly planning to deploy troops to Chicago, Illinois, to combat rising crime levels in the city.

This potential mobilisation could involve at least several thousand National Guard members, according to officials cited in the report.

The Washington Post newspaper report indicates that active duty troops might also be deployed as part of this initiative.

President Donald Trump previously stated his intention to bring order to liberal American cities including New York and Los Angeles.

The Pentagon has been developing this military deployment plan for Chicago over several weeks.

This effort aligns with President Trump’s broader goals to reduce crime, homelessness, and illegal immigration across major urban centres.

The plan reportedly includes multiple deployment options currently under consideration by defence officials.

This development follows Trump’s recent transfer of some Washington DC law enforcement powers to federal control.

The president declared an unprecedented crime level in the nation’s capital when announcing this power shift.

The National Guard has already been deployed to several locations under temporary states of emergency.

A US military official confirmed on Friday that National Guard members in Washington are authorised to carry weapons while maintaining order. – Bernama-Sputnik/RIA Novosti