Hainan activates highest alert as Typhoon Kajiki nears with 38m/s winds

HAIKOU: Hainan province has upgraded its emergency response to the highest level as Typhoon Kajiki approaches with maximum sustained winds of 38 metres per second.

The typhoon was located approximately 210 kilometres southeast of Sanya at 8am Sunday and continues to strengthen while moving toward the southern coast.

Authorities have successfully evacuated 20,728 individuals from potentially hazardous zones across the province.

All 30,769 local fishing vessels have returned to port or reached safe shelter locations with crew members secured ashore.

The provincial government has prepared more than 770,000 emergency supply items specifically for vulnerable communities.

Over 2,800 rescue personnel remain on full alert with vehicles and equipment ready for immediate deployment.

Sanya city has implemented comprehensive safety measures including suspension of classes, work, business operations and public transportation.

Residents are strongly advised to avoid unnecessary travel and stay clear of low-lying areas and coastal waves.

Officials warn the public to remain vigilant for potential geological hazards throughout the typhoon period.

The typhoon is forecast to make landfall or pass near Hainan’s coast during Sunday afternoon or evening. – Bernama-Xinhua