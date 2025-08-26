India’s Supreme Court orders probe into Ambani wildlife park over animal mistreatment claims

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court has ordered an independent investigation into the Vantara wildlife rescue park operated by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Foundation.

The court acknowledged that allegations of unlawful animal acquisitions and mistreatment currently lack supporting evidence.

Vantara represents a flagship project for the Ambani family located in Gujarat and managed by Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani.

Non-profit organisations and wildlife groups had filed public interest litigations alleging animal mistreatment and improper acquisitions.

The court stated that an independent factual appraisal became necessary given claims that authorities failed to discharge their duties properly.

A Vantara spokesperson confirmed the organisation’s commitment to transparency and full cooperation with the investigation panel.

The investigative panel will be led by a former Supreme Court judge and must submit its report by 12 September.

This panel will specifically examine animal acquisition processes, particularly regarding elephants, and assess compliance with wildlife protection laws.

Vantara houses more than 150,000 animals across 2,000 species and features the world’s largest elephant hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously praised Vantara during a March visit for providing animal sanctuary and promoting ecological sustainability.

The wildlife park gained international attention when it hosted pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani attended by global celebrities.

Anant Ambani serves as an executive director at Reliance Industries and actively participates in its technology and telecommunications ventures. – Reuters