Private kindergarten fee hikes capped at 30% after three-year freeze

KUALA LUMPUR: Private kindergarten operators must wait three years between fee increase applications under new Ministry of Education regulations.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek announced that approved fee hikes cannot exceed 30% from previously approved rates.

“Applications received will be reviewed and considered fairly, taking into account the interests of all parties, including operators and parents,” she told the Dewan Negara today.

She explained that consideration also covers factors such as location, facilities provided, and teachers’ qualifications.

“This aims to ensure that private kindergartens continue to provide quality and affordable preschool services,” she added.

Fadhlina was responding to Senator Datuk Nelson W Angang’s query about monitoring preschool fee increases in private urban institutions.

She confirmed that all private kindergartens for children aged four to six must register under Section 20 of the Education Act 1996.

The minister stated that approved fee rates are important for the sustainability of these institutions’ operations in line with the National Preschool Quality Standard.

To support low-income families, Fadhlina said the MOE also provides one-off fee assistance to B40 pupils enrolled in private kindergartens.

“For 2025, a total of 1,106 B40 pupils have benefited from this assistance, amounting to RM1,175.40 each for a year of study, particularly in Sabah, Sarawak, and Kelantan,” she said.

Regarding teacher welfare, she confirmed the RM1,700 minimum wage policy applies to private kindergarten teachers.

“The MOE welcomes this policy, which is in line with the minimum qualification requirement for kindergarten teachers, namely a diploma in early childhood education,” she added.

Fadhlina expressed confidence that enforcement measures will enhance awareness and compliance among kindergarten operators. – Bernama