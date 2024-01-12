Indian youths should fully utilise funding under MITRA - Deputy Finance Minister

GEORGE TOWN: The Indian community, particularly its youth, should fully utilise the government assistance and funding available through the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA).

“MITRA, as a strategic partner, can serve as a bridge between the community and the government to ensure that every effort delivers maximum benefits,” said Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying.

“I firmly believe that a brighter future for the Indian community can only be achieved through the cooperation of all parties,” she said during her speech at the opening of the Malaysian Indian Youth Council (MIYC) annual general meeting today.

She emphasised that MIYC plays a crucial role in implementing programmes that benefit Indian youth and the wider community.

She added that this is an opportunity to empower the younger generation with the skills, leadership, and confidence needed to become visionary leaders of the future.

Lim stressed that youth are a nation’s most valuable asset, as they are the inheritors of leadership and drivers of innovation, social transformation, and economic development.

Meanwhile, MITRA has allocated RM95.48 million to implement 11 programmes aimed at improving the living standards of the Indian community.

“MITRA acts as a catalyst for the socio-economic advancement of the Indian community, with a particular focus on the B40 group.

“With support from MITRA, organisations like MIYC can conduct programmes designed to empower youth and uplift the community as a whole,” she said.