Indigenous groups confront Sarawak leaders over dam projects

BARAM: Indigenous communities from Sarawak’s Baram district have intensified their opposition to proposed hydroelectric dam projects by directly confronting state government representatives during public appearances and political events.

Native rights advocate Willie Kajan revealed that protestors from Penan and Kenyah communities are actively seeking opportunities to present their objections to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) elected officials who have endorsed the controversial dam construction plans.

The activists have already engaged with two prominent GPS representatives: Mulu state assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Jala, who serves as deputy state minister for project monitoring, and Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau.

Both politicians received formal protest documentation during their visit to Long Kevok.

Among the community leaders delivering these objections was Juslie Gadung, the Penan chief of Long Kawa settlement situated along Sungai Tutoh, who personally handed protest letters to the assemblymen.

The indigenous communities are demanding that GPS representatives communicate to state leadership their firm rejection of dam projects that threaten to devastate forest ecosystems, river systems, and displace local populations.

Recent days have witnessed large-scale demonstrations erupting across the Baram district, with native communities organizing protests at bridges, riverbanks, and roadways in 29 different settlements.

Affected areas include Long Latei, Long Kevok, Long Panai, Long Terawan, Long Bangan, and Long Pelutan.

The current wave of protests was triggered by official notifications that state government representatives would conduct ceremonial proceedings at Sungai Tutoh to initiate ground preparation activities for the proposed cascading dam construction.

According to Kajan’s statement, the Sarawak Ministry of Public Utilities and Telecommunication issued notices announcing ritual blessings for the preliminary ground works related to the Tutoh cascading dam project.

Environmental concerns extend beyond immediate local impacts, with activists warning that construction across the Tutoh River would trigger ecological destruction affecting not only the Baram district but also the UNESCO World Heritage-designated Mulu National Park.

The opposition comes following Deputy Minister for Energy and Environment Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni’s August 14 announcement regarding four new cascading dams planned for construction - two each in Baram and Kapit districts - with work beginning next year and completion targeted for 2030.

These four facilities represent part of a broader initiative to construct 12 new cascading dams throughout Sarawak, adding to the state’s existing hydroelectric infrastructure comprising the Bakun Dam, Batang Ai Dam, Murum Dam, and Baleh Dam.