Bukit Dinding, Pulai Trail to be gazetted as forest reserves

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Forestry Department is working on gazetting the Bukit Dinding area in Wangsa Maju and Pulai Trail in Bangsar as new permanent forest reserves in the capital. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the application status for Bukit Dinding, covering 20.57 hectares, was considered by the Land Working Committee meeting held in March. “Meanwhile, the application to gazette Pulai Trail, covering five hectares, was submitted in May and will subsequently be evaluated by the Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur Forestry and Land Office (PTGWPKL),” she said during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today. She was responding to a supplementary question from Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) on whether the ministry has specific plans to increase forest areas in Kuala Lumpur to improve air quality and public well-being. Dr Zaliha said the proposed gazetting of Bukit Dinding and Pulai Trail would be in addition to the most recent gazettement of a permanent forest reserve in Kuala Lumpur, namely the Sungai Besi Forest Reserve in 2021. -- MORE PARLIAMENT-FOREST 2 (LAST) KUALA LUMPUR Meanwhile, she said the proposal to impose a moratorium on residential projects in the capital has several negative implications, including a decline in Kuala Lumpur’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which heavily depends on the construction and real estate-related services sector. “It would also reduce Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s revenue collection from development-related fees, while property prices and rental rates would increase, leading to outward migration of residents, particularly from the B40 and M40 groups,” she said. However, Dr Zaliha acknowledged the need to reassess the balance between physical development and urban carrying capacity, particularly in terms of infrastructure capacity, affordable housing, environmental sustainability, and residents’ quality of life. She was responding to Young Syefura’s original question on whether the government intends to impose a moratorium on residential projects in Kuala Lumpur, given that a Department of Statistics report stated the city will reach peak population in 2031, which is 28 years earlier than the national projection. - Bernama