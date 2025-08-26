FAM president change rumours swirl amid resignation reports

RUMOURS suggest an imminent leadership change at the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) involving its presidential position.

Sources indicate details will emerge during an important governing body meeting scheduled for the near future.

Reports claim the current president already submitted his resignation last week, according to insider information.

The source declined to reveal the reasons behind this potential leadership transition or identify the likely successor.

Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub currently serves as FAM president after winning unopposed in the February election for the 2025-2029 term.

Mohd Joehari previously held the vice president position before becoming the eighth FAM president and first Sabahan to lead the national football body.

He succeeded Tan Sri Hamidin Mohd Amin in leading Malaysia’s football governing organisation.

Datuk Yusof Mahadi and Datuk S. Sivasundaram currently serve as FAM deputy presidents under the existing leadership structure. – Bernama