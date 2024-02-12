BALIK PULAU: An Indonesian man’s attempt to bring out more than 12 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs worth RM217,424 by sea was foiled at the last minute when he was apprehended by police yesterday morning.

South West district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the arrest of the 29-year-old suspect was made at about 8.30 am by a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division (BSJN) of the South West district police headquarters (IPD) as a result of information and intelligence gathered.

He said the suspect was arrested at a jetty in Teluk Bahang with a bag containing syabu, ganja and MDMA (ecstasy) when he was about to board a boat believed to be bound for Indonesia.

“An inspection of his bag revealed six slabs of marijuana weighing 6.5 kg worth RM20,150, six packages of syabu weighing 6.1kg worth RM195,200 and 34 grammes (two packets) of the MDMA drug worth RM2,074 with a total value of the suspected drug seizure estimated at RM217,424.

“Intelligence showed that the suspect had just actively begun this mode of drug distribution for the overseas market through the waters of Penang. All the seized drugs can cater to 18,000 people,“ he said at a press conference at the South West IPD here today.

According to Sazalee, a review found that the suspect first entered the country on Sept 28 via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

He added that based on initial investigations, the suspect is said to have paid RM3,000 to the local boat skipper to take him through national waters, while he (the Indonesian) is paid a ‘commission’ of RM2,800 per kg of drugs he carries.

He said the Indonesian suspect tested negative for drugs and he did not have any past records.

Sazalee said further investigations were still being carried out and the suspect was under remand for seven days to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.