Indonesian embassy urged to speed up travel documents for detainees in Sabah

TAWAU: The Indonesian consulate or embassy has been urged to expedite the issuance of travel documents in lieu of passports (SPLP) for 969 of its nationals currently detained at immigration depots in Sabah. Sabah Immigration director Datuk Sh Sitti Saleha Habib Yusoff stressed the need for cooperation to ensure detainees can return home promptly.

“The last transfer was in March this year. Imagine, these people have now been detained at immigration depots for three to four months. Without the SPLP, their detention will be prolonged,“ she said. The same requirement applies to Filipino nationals, who also need valid travel documents before repatriation.

Speaking during an inspection of the repatriation of 108 Indonesian illegal immigrants via the Tawau Ferry Terminal, she reiterated that embassy-issued documents are mandatory for detainees to be sent home.

In a separate operation, authorities detained 11 Pakistani men in Semporna for failing to produce valid documents. Two claimed spousal ties with Malaysians, while one held a temporary employment pass but was found outside his designated location. - Bernama