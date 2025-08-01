MOE takes firm action against student assaulting teacher in Kajang

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has taken decisive action following an incident where a student assaulted a teacher in Kajang, Selangor.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated that the ministry will not tolerate any misconduct involving school staff.

Fadhlina addressed the issue in a Facebook post, confirming that the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding among students.

“Quick action has been taken. Four students involved have been detained by the police to assist in the investigation. The MOE will not compromise with this misconduct and will take firm action based on the results of the police investigation,“ she said.

She further directed the school and the District Education Office (PPD) to implement intervention programs to safeguard the well-being of students, teachers, and the broader school community.

“I ask the school and the district education office to implement intervention programs to ensure the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and the entire school community,“ she added.

The incident, which occurred on July 28, gained attention after a video circulated on social media showing a male student allegedly punching and threatening a teacher at a secondary school in Kajang. - Bernama