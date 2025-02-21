KUANTAN: An Indonesian man was sentenced to 18 months in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to possession of an identity card or MyKad containing false information. in an operation on 7 February.

Magistrate Ellyna Othman ordered Utiman, 46, to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest, which was last Feb 7.

The man was charged with possessing the identity card, which contained information on someone else’s birth certificate during an operation, code-named Ops Sapu, by the Pahang Immigration Department (JIM) at a premises in Kampung Permatang Badak here at about 2.10 am last Feb 7.

According to the facts of the case, Utiman, who holds an Indonesian passport, admitted to buying a birth certificate from an individual for RM1,500 and then applied for an identity card using that document.

The father of two children was charged under Regulation 25(1)(b) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 (Amendment 2007) which provides a prison sentence of not more than three years or a fine of not more than RM20,000 or both, if convicted.

The prosecution was handled by Pahang National Registration Department (JPN) Prosecuting Officer Fahkrol Anuar Sani while the accused was unrepresented.

Meanwhile, in another court, a Malaysian, Rafidah Hamid, 37, was fined RM5,000, in default 12 months in jail, for providing false information when applying for an identity card for a 12-year-old girl using her daughter’s birth certificate.

She was charged with committing the offence at the Pahang NRD counter at 3.31 pm on Oct 11, 2022.

Magistrate Fatinah Abu Bakar meted out the fine on the woman after she pleaded guilty to the charge.

The prosecution was handled by Pahang NRD Prosecuting Officer Burhanuddin Hamzah while Rafidah was represented by lawyer Mohd Azlan Mohd Arish@Arshad, from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK).