PETALING JAYA: A blind man was found dead along the tracks at the Titiwangsa station, earlier today, after being run over by a Light Rail Transit (LRT) train following a fall.

According to New Straits Times, Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operation commander Fadil Hesam Mohd said his department received an emergency call at 8.38am on the discovery of a body on the railway tracks.

Upon the call, Fadil said personnel from the Sentul Fire Station and the Titiwangsa Fire Assistance Unit were immediately deployed to the scene.

Initial assessments by the Health Ministry staff, he said, confirmed that the victim had died at the scene.

“Preliminary findings suggest that he may have fallen onto the railway tracks before being struck by an oncoming train.

“The incident is believed to have occurred due to a loss of balance, with the train operator unaware of the fall,“ he was quoted as saying in a statement.

The authorities, he added, carried out the process of removing the body from the scene to ensure safety and facilitate a smooth investigation.