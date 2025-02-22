KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet has decided that the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025 and the Federal Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 will be tabled and debated for approval during the current parliamentary sitting, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the spokesman for the MADANI Government, said the Cabinet had also decided that Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, will table the bills for first reading and elaborate on both of them in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday (Feb 24).

“The Cabinet has also agreed and proposed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim deliver the second reading, which is expected on March 4, 2025.

“This step is a testament to the MADANI Government’s commitment to implementing the reform agenda and strengthening the country’s democratic institutions,“ he said in a statement today.

Fahmi added that the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025 is the first step towards institutional reform and improvements to the country’s key democratic institution, namely Parliament.

He said the bill seeks to establish a Parliamentary Council, which will be co-chaired by the Dewan Rakyat (House of Representatives) Speaker and Dewan Negara (Senate) president.

According to Fahmi, the Federal Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to enable the Dewan Rakyat Speaker and Dewan Negara president to be part of the Parliamentary Council.