Infrastructure and congestion key issues in Bandar Tun Razak for MP13

KUALA LUMPUR: Infrastructure shortages and traffic congestion in Bandar Tun Razak are among the key concerns raised during the public engagement session for the 13th Malaysia Plan (MP13).

Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the session gathered feedback on issues such as insufficient health clinics, overcrowding, and the need for more recreational parks.

“We are here to hear feedback that we can incorporate into the MP13. We heard earlier that there are fewer problems with dengue fever, health, ‘crowding’ and sports facilities.

“We often promote healthy lifestyle practices, which is why there needs to be more recreational parks,” she told reporters after the session at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall Training Institute.

Wan Azizah emphasised the importance of public input in shaping national policies.

“Today’s session is very important so that the voices and grievances of the people at all levels can be examined by the government and brought up for consideration,” she said in her speech.

The feedback will be reviewed by the Ministry of Economy before finalising the MP13 document.

The MP13, which outlines national development from 2026 to 2030, is set to be tabled in Parliament on July 31 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

This marks the first development plan drafted under the MADANI Government. - Bernama