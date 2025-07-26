RM100 SARA aid requires no registration, public warned of scams

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has urged the public to be cautious of fraudulent attempts linked to the one-off RM100 cash assistance under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA).

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying said the assistance does not require any application or registration, as it will be credited directly to all eligible MyKad holders aged 18 and above starting Aug 31.

“We have received numerous inquiries about how to register for the RM100 SARA assistance. There have also been complaints about fake links and messages claiming that registration is required to receive the aid. These claims are false and highly dangerous. Do not click on any such links - they are scams,” she warned.

“I want to stress that there is no need to apply or register for the RM100 assistance, as it will be automatically credited to recipients’ MyKad. So, there’s no cause for concern - everyone aged 18 and above will receive it. Only if they do not receive it after Aug 31 will we take further action and inform them accordingly,” she said.

Lim, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tanjong, said this to reporters after officiating the Penang Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) Reference Book Launch and the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) Chinese Language and Moral Education Answering Techniques Workshop here today.

On July 23, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced several major initiatives under the MADANI Government, including one-off RM100 cash assistance under the SARA initiative, the postponement of toll rate hikes on 10 highways, and a fuel price cut for RON95 to RM1.99 per litre.

Meanwhile, Lim said the government is also open to considering the inclusion of wet goods such as chicken, meat, and fish under SARA. However, she noted that this would require thorough study, including gathering feedback from all stakeholders, particularly SARA recipients.

“We continue to listen to feedback and suggestions regarding the list of items under SARA. There have been proposals to include wet goods such as fish, meat, and chicken. We will monitor and assess the situation, and when the time is right and if deemed necessary, we will consider expanding the list,” she said.

She said that on May 1, the government expanded the SARA initiative to include household cleaning products, such as laundry detergent, floor cleaner, and dishwashing liquid, in addition to the existing categories covering basic food items, medicines, school supplies, and personal hygiene products.

The inclusion of these new items increased the number of eligible product categories from 13 to 14, covering a total of 90,000 types of goods. This decision was based on feedback received during the implementation SARA early this year. - Bernama