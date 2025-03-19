PETALING JAYA: The growing number of elderly and infirm Malaysians living alone, and in some cases dying unnoticed, has prompted the Social Welfare Department to intensify its efforts to safeguard such individuals and ensure they remain connected within the community.

Several recent cases highlight the severity of the issue, including the death of a 46-year-old woman living alone in Putrajaya on May 26 last year, reportedly due to a chronic illness.

In another tragic incident on July 12, an 85-year-old woman perished in a house fire in Kampung Bukit, Tumpat in Kelantan. Firefighters discovered her body in the bathroom, with burns on multiple parts of her body.

In another case, a 49-year-old man who was suffering from tuberculosis and diabetes was found lifeless in his home in Terengganu last year.

Recognising the devastating effects of isolation on mental and physical health, the department has introduced several initiatives to provide financial assistance, social support and direct intervention for at-risk seniors.

“The Social Welfare Department’s primary goal is to help seniors age within their communities rather than in institutional care.”

One of the government’s key initiatives is the Welfare Aid for Senior Citizens Programme, which provides RM500 per month to low-income elderly individuals.

This support helps seniors cover basic needs and remain independent. In 2023, RM857 million was allocated, benefiting over 146,000 senior citizens.

Another initiative is the Bedridden Disabled Persons and Chronic Patient Care Assistance, which also provides RM500 per month to families caring for bedridden or chronically ill elderly relatives.

It said in 2023 alone, the scheme supported over 28,000 recipients, with a total allocation of RM165 million.

“For those who live alone or have no immediate carers, the department’s Home Help Services Programme will deploy volunteers to provide essential care and companionship.

“These volunteers assist with daily tasks such as meal preparation, personal hygiene care, companionship, recreational activities, housekeeping, laundry and medication reminders.”

The department added that beyond financial and social support, the Domestic Violence Act 1994 has been strictly enforced to protect elderly individuals from abuse, neglect and mistreatment, while the National Policy for the Elderly promotes intergenerational engagement to strengthen family and community ties.

Additionally, under the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, the department is also working to introduce a Senior Citizens Act, a law aimed at legally recognising and protecting the rights of abandoned or vulnerable seniors.

The Social Welfare Department has also set up activity centres for the elderly across the country, providing safe spaces where seniors can socialise, learn new skills and engage in community activities.

The department’s Elderly Care Unit also provides transport services, ensuring seniors can attend medical appointments, social events and community programmes.

These initiatives aim to reduce isolation and keep seniors actively involved in society.

For seniors facing distress or emergencies, the department operates the Talian Kasih Helpline (15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999) 24/7, all year round.

It is also working with welfare volunteer organisations through Home Help Services to ensure regular check-ins on vulnerable seniors.

With over 6,698 seniors currently receiving support through the Home Help Services, the department stresses that combating elderly isolation requires a united effort from families, communities and government agencies.

“The well-being of our elderly is not just a government duty – it’s a social responsibility.”