PUTRAJAYA: The ‘INNOVATHON’ programme, which is now back for its third season, is a platform for local talents to showcase their creativity and innovation in producing products with high commercialisation potential, said Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang.

He said the INNOVATHON programme is an initiative based on the concept of reality TV with an educational and entertainment element that showcases the creativity and innovation of Malaysians.

“As a result, 26 products from the first season successfully attracted the interest of domestic and foreign investors.

“This is clear proof that local innovation can go far if given the right platform and support,“ he said in his speech at the launch of the Third Season of INNOVATHON Programme, here today.

He said programmes like INNOVATHON are not just competitions, but would continue efforts to foster a culture of innovation among the people; attract young people’s interest in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; and increase the number of patents from local inventors.

“Innovation is no longer an option, it is a necessity. The government, higher education institutions and the private sector must continue to work together to build a conducive and sustainable innovation ecosystem,“ he said.

Chang said for the third season, INNOVATHON will continue with the collaboration between the Ministry of Economy, and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, and supported by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education as strategic partners.

He said for the third season, MOSTI and Astro have targeted a total of 2,000 product, technology or innovation entries.

He said the audition session, which has been started since April 28 to July 23, will be held at several locations including Cradle Fund, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the Ministry of Health in Shah Alam and Universiti Teknologi MARA Melaka.

In addition, Chang said the open audition session will be held from June 10 to August 5, 2025 in six main zones throughout Malaysia, including Sarawak, Penang, Sabah, Terengganu, Johor and Kuala Lumpur.

He said the full broadcast of the Innovathon programme is expected to begin in December 2025 over ASTRO channels and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

“Initiatives like INNOVATHON reflect the commitment of the MADANI Government in empowering local talent and driving innovation among the people. Through it, we are getting closer to realising Malaysia’s aspirations as a high-tech, high-income nation by 2030,“ he said.