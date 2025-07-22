Insken targets 20,000 MSMEs for e-invoice seminars in Malaysia

PENAMPANG: The National Entrepreneurship Institute (INSKEN) is targeting 20,000 micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) entrepreneurs to participate in its e-invoice seminars, designed to streamline business operations.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick revealed that around 11,000 entrepreneurs have already joined the programme, with 23 seminars planned for this year.

“The response has been very encouraging, showing that entrepreneurs are eager to understand the concept of e-Invoicing and how they can adapt to this new technology,” he said after officiating the MADANI Entrepreneur Seminar: e-Invoicing at the Cultural Centre.

Ewon emphasised INSKEN’s role in supporting social enterprises through collaborations with state governments and agencies. Under the 13th Malaysia Plan, the ministry will prioritise digital adoption among MSMEs nationwide.

He also highlighted the importance of localised approaches, noting that challenges in Sabah and Sarawak differ from those in Peninsular Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Ewon expressed confidence in newly appointed INSKEN CEO Viviantie Saruji, urging alignment with the ministry’s vision. - Bernama