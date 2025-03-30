Instilling true patriotism requires more than symbols - Lee

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s initiative requiring students to wear the Jalur Gemilang badge on their school uniforms from April 21 serves as a symbolic reminder of national identity and unity, said National Unity Advisory Council member Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

While welcoming the initiative, Lee, however, emphasised that true loyalty to the nation must go beyond symbols and be nurtured through education, engagement and real-life experiences.

He pointed out that while wearing the Jalur Gemilang badge is a positive step, instilling genuine patriotism requires continuous effort from schools, educators, parents and society as a whole.

“If we nurture these qualities in our younger generation, Malaysia will have a future built on unity, integrity and progress,” he said in a statement today.

Lee suggested that schools should revamp history lessons to make them more engaging, ensuring that students appreciate the struggles and sacrifices made by all races in shaping Malaysia.

He also stressed the need to strengthen civic education to help students understand their roles in nation-building and leadership.

“Civic education must also be emphasised, teaching students about their role in building a united and harmonious society, as well as their responsibilities as future leaders. Encouraging the use of Bahasa Malaysia, while embracing Malaysia’s diverse cultures will further strengthen national identity,” he added.

He also highlighted the importance of exposing students to experiences of patriotism beyond the classroom such as organising visits to historical sites, war memorials and Parliament as these experiences will help students connect with the nation’s past and its governance.

“Additionally, programmes like the ‘Adopt-a-Village’ initiative, where urban students visit rural communities can help bridge gaps between different backgrounds and create a stronger sense of belonging to the nation,” he said.

To embed patriotism in daily school activities, Lee suggested that schools invite veterans, activists or community leaders to share their experiences of serving the country, thus inspiring students with real-life stories of dedication and sacrifice.

He further pointed out that in the digital age, patriotism should also be embraced through technology and social media, while encouraging students to create positive online content that promotes Malaysia’s achievements, cultural diversity and unity.

“Moreover, educating students about the dangers of fake news and divisive narratives will help them become responsible digital citizens who uphold national harmony,” he said.