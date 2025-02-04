KUALA LUMPUR: Two insurance company have stepped forward to offer assistance to their customers affected by yesterday morning’s gas pipeline fire in Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

Takaful Malaysia urged customers who were affected to contact the company in a Facebook post today.

“We understand the pressure and huge challenges that might occur, and we are here to support you through this tough time. Please remain safe and comply with all safety protocols.

“For those involved in this tragedy, you can call us through the helpline. We remain together with Putra Heights residents throughout this ordeal,” the company said.

The company urged those who wish to file a non-motor claim to call 012-9271686 or 017-3283543, and 1800-888-788 for motor claims.

Meanwhile, Etiqa in a statement announced today that it will cover claims for eligible customers without requiring a police report to ensure a smoother and faster claims process.

Affected policyholders can reach out via the Etiqa Special Hotline - Putra Heights Explosion Claims through WhatsApp at 011-16306646 or by calling 03-2692 8188.