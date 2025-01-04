Chronology of Putra Heights gas pipeline blaze

KUALA LUMPUR: The gas pipeline blaze at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor, this morning sent shockwaves through the surrounding community, with some describing it as akin to a massive earthquake.

Flames soared high into the sky, visible from several kilometres away. Rescue and firefighting efforts are still in full force.

The following is a timeline of the incident.

8.23 am

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) confirm a gas pipeline blaze in Taman Puchong Perdana, Puchong, Selangor.

An emergency call is received at 8.23 am.

Firefighters from Subang Jaya, Puchong, Shah Alam, Bukit Jelutong, Cyberjaya, Rawang, Klang Selatan, Klang Utara, and Damansara fire stations are dispatched to the scene.

9.30 am

Firefighting efforts continue as the flames rage on.

Videos of destruction and burning houses begin circulating on social media.

Residents in nearby housing areas are evacuated.

10.35 am

25 victims receive initial treatment from Health Ministry personnel, with five transferred to Hospital Serdang for further care.

Reported injuries include burns, lacerations, and breathing difficulties.

10.57 am

Rescued victims are placed at the Sri Maha Kaliamman Temple in Subang Jaya, near the site.

11.00 am

More victims receive initial treatment before being transferred to Hospital Serdang, Putrajaya, and Cyberjaya for further medical care.

11.06 am

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announces the opening of a temporary relief centre at Masjid Putra Heights.

11.14 am

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) reports power supply disruptions in parts of Subang and Putra Heights.

11.15 am

TNB deploys a technical team to assess the situation on-site.

11.20 am

The fire department’s preliminary findings confirm the blaze was caused by a gas pipeline leak spanning approximately 500 metres.

11.25 am

Petronas Gas Bhd confirms the fire occurred at its main pipeline near Putra Heights, Puchong, Selangor at 8.10 am.

Petronas Dagangan Bhd confirms that the fire did not occur at any Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) service stations.

11.30 am

Power supply in the Subang Jaya area is fully restored.

11.54 am

The Department of Environment begins monitoring air quality in the vicinity of the blaze.

12.19 pm

Masjid Al-Falah USJ 9 in Subang Jaya opens its doors to shelter affected victims.

1.00 pm

A total of 78 fire department personnel, along with 22 equipment, including 10 Fire Rescue Tender trucks, four Emergency Medical Rescue Services units, five water tankers, and special teams such as Hazmat, BA Tanker, and ALP, are deployed at the scene.

82 victims have been rescued, with 12 reported injured so far.

1.05 pm

The route between Seafield and Bandar Saujana Putra on the Elite Expressway is closed to all vehicles.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia confirms that flights at Subang Airport are operating as usual.

1.25 pm

63 victims with burn injuries are transported to Hospital Cyberjaya, Putrajaya, and Serdang.

Four main valves in Dengkil, Puchong, Batu Tiga, and Meru were closed at 11.48 am to release the remaining natural gas.

The process to release the gas is expected to take approximately four hours.

1.30 pm

The fire department confirms that 112 victims and 49 houses have been affected so far.

1.40 pm

Firefighting efforts are still in progress, with police vehicles, fire trucks, and ambulances observed entering and exiting the site.

1.55 PM

Gas pipeline fire is subsiding - Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) DG

Gas Malaysia Distribution Sdn Bhd (GMD), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gas Malaysia Berhad, confirms that the fire did not involve its gas facilities.

2 PM

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tells the Selangor government and relevant agencies to provide appropriate assistance to the fire victims.

3.15 PM

Police set up an Incident Control Post (PKTK) at the PDRM and JBPM operations centre in Taman Putra Harmoni for task coordination.

3.30 PM

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad arrives at Hospital Sultan Idris Shah, Serdang to visit victims.

3.40 PM

JBPM confirms that 190 houses, 148 cars and 11 motorcycles were damaged in the fire.

3.45 PM

Fire has been fully extinguished, according to Selangor JBPM.

4 PM

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar arrives at the temporary relief centre at Dewan Serbaguna Masjid Putra Heights to meet victims.

4.40 PM

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay surveys the latest situation.

4.46 PM

Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrives at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital, Serdang, to visit victims.

4.58 PM

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives at the Incident Control Post (PKTK) at the PDRM and JBPM operations centre in Taman Putra Harmoni to visit the fire site.

Anwar announces RM5,000 cash aid for affected homeowners and RM2,500 for owners of over 100 partially damaged homes.

He confirms that the federal and Selangor governments as well as Petronas will take full responsibility for repairing and replacing damaged houses.

Anwar urges affected residents to remain patient, emphasising that they are not yet allowed to return home for safety reasons.

5 PM

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari confirms that 305 victims have been rescued.

6.32 PM

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirms that no fatalities were reported.

6.50 PM

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad says 237 houses were affected, 305 people sustained injuries due to burns and heat inhalation.

A total of 365 vehicles were burned, including 275 cars and 56 motorcycles.