Residents staying near gas pipelines living in fear

PETALING JAYA: The massive blaze in Putra Heights on Tuesday has heightened fears among Klang Valley residents, particularly those living near gas pipelines.

The large fire that erupted along a Petronas gas pipeline affected 364 people from 74 families and damaged 237 houses and 225 vehicles in the residential area.

The flames from the fire were exceptionally high, with the orange glow visible from several kilometres away.

At Koi Prima, a high-rise condominium complex in Jalan Pinggiran Mas, Puchong, residents are worried about a similar gas pipeline located close to their homes.

Residents of the complex, which consists of 1,008 residential units, now fear for their safety following the tragic incident in Putra Heights located less than 14km away.

Gugan Ravi, 34, the general manager of a building maintenance company who lives in Koi Prima, expressed concern over the safety risks posed by the pipeline, which was laid last year.

“The gas pipeline is about 20m to 30m from our residence, with the valve station located about 100m away,” he told theSun.

“We are worried about our safety and traumatised even by the sound of thunderstorms,” said Gugan.

He added that residents heard, at odd hours in February, sounds akin to gas being released, raising fears of potential gas leaks or malfunctions.

Gugan said further compounding their worries is the ongoing construction of another high-rise condominium within a 200m radius of the valve station, which would increase population density and raise additional safety questions.

He claimed residents had not been informed by the authorities or the property management company about the proximity of the pipeline or the safety measures in place.

“The integrity of our building is now a major concern. New and existing tenants alike remain unaware of emergency protocols and inspections necessary to ensure safety.

“Our priority as residents is safety. Living near a gas pipeline requires strict safety measures and regular monitoring.”

Gugan urged the authorities and the gas company to ensure proper safety protocols, including regular inspections, maintenance schedules and emergency response plans.

Another resident, Nagarajan Subramaniam, 43, emphasised that the gas distribution station, constructed last year, has been a major source of anxiety.

“Since last year, when they started the distribution station construction, we have been very concerned about the safety of our residents.

“Apart from the fire hazard, we are also disturbed by the maintenance work being carried out at night.”

He added that initially, residents were told that this would only take place during the commissioning stage, but continued nighttime activities and loud noises have left many frustrated and uneasy.

He said a lack of communication has also left many feeling vulnerable and uncertain about potential risks.

“The only visible pipeline marking is along the main road near Taman Mas.

“What we learnt from the Putra Heights incident is that pressure on the gas pipeline likely caused a weak point to burst, leading to the fire. Considering the situation around our condo, we are very worried.”

Another concern is the presence of heavy vehicles passing near the condominium to a construction site nearby, which could put additional stress on the gas pipeline and the structural integrity of the buildings.

In addition, illegal dumping in the vicinity raises yet another safety issue, as the proximity of waste disposal to the pipeline could lead to unforeseen hazards.

“Authorities should provide clear information about the location and construction of pipelines. To prevent incidents, regular maintenance and monitoring are crucial,” Nagarajan said.

As fears grow, Koi Prima residents are urging authorities and gas pipeline operators to take immediate action and implement safety measures to prevent untoward incidents.