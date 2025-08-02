MOH to launch free Measles-Rubella shots nationwide

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) will roll out a free Measles‑Rubella Supplementary Immunisation Activity (MRSIA) nationwide from Aug 4 to Oct 12 for children aged six to 59 months (below five years old).

In a statement today, the ministry said the initiative targets children born between Aug 1, 2020, and Jan 31, 2025, aiming to strengthen the existing immunisation programme by boosting and restoring herd immunity.

The programme also supports the national goal of eliminating measles by 2030, with the primary objective of raising immunisation coverage and providing early protection to prevent wider transmission.

Measles and rubella are highly contagious diseases that can lead to serious complications such as ear infections, pneumonia, encephalitis, seizures, and could also result in death.

MOH said both diseases can be prevented through the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps and rubella).

Under the national immunisation programme, the MMR vaccine is administered at nine and 12 months of age, while in Sabah, an additional measles dose is given at six months.

“Overall, Malaysia’s immunisation coverage has exceeded 95 percent annually, including in 2024. However, only 62 percent of districts achieved MMR coverage above 95 percent in 2024,” the ministry said.

MOH stressed that a minimum target of 95 percent is crucial to build herd immunity and control the spread of the disease.

Statistics show measles cases nearly doubled in 2024, with 3,791 cases recorded compared to 2,002 in 2023.

“The number of outbreaks also rose to 231 in 2024, compared with 112 the previous year,” the statement read.

Of the reported cases, 44.1 percent involved children under the age of five, while 28.9 percent were non-citizens, of whom 84.3 percent had never been vaccinated.

Three deaths were also recorded last year, all involving unvaccinated non‑citizen children aged eight months, three years, and 17 years.

The ministry urged parents and guardians to promptly bring eligible children for the free supplementary measles‑rubella (MR) vaccination.

Appointments will be sent via the MySejahtera app, or can be made directly through the application. Eligible children may also receive the vaccine on a walk‑in basis at government health clinics, said MOH. - Bernama