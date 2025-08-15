Interim measures curb medical costs and insurance inflation in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Interim measures to manage rising medical costs remain effective, as ongoing initiatives will strengthen healthcare delivery and help curb medical insurance inflation, said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour.

He said that over the past three years, the government has implemented five key thrusts and 11 recommendations aimed at improving medical services, enhancing implementation, and addressing the rising cost of health insurance premiums.

“For example, we are revamping the medical and health insurance/takaful (MHIT) product. You may be able to see the base product. We are testing it as we go,” he told a press conference after announcing Malaysia’s second-quarter 2025 (2Q 2025) gross domestic product (GDP) performance here today.

The MHIT revamp involves a redesigned base product, to be completed by year-end and rolled out in selected areas next year.

Abdul Rasheed said other initiatives involve strengthening the digital health system, expanding cost-effective healthcare options, leveraging primary care providers to reduce implementation costs, and transforming the primary care payment mechanism through digital tools.

“These efforts are expected to bring down payment costs and ensure a more sustainable healthcare system,” he added.

Last December, BNM announced interim measures with the insurance and takaful industry to help policyholders facing premium revisions for their MHIT products, aimed at easing their immediate financial burden while preserving coverage. - Bernama