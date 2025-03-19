KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s maritime defence strategy is centred on surveillance, military asset deployment, international cooperation, and defence system modernisation, the Senate was told today.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said the country’s maritime defence focus in the Straits of Melaka includes trade and shipping lane security, combating maritime crimes, regional cooperation and joint military exercises.

“The focus in the South China Sea differs as it presents more complex geopolitical challenges due to overlapping maritime claims involving Malaysia, China, Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei.

“The Royal Malaysian Navy’s (RMN) priorities in the area include safeguarding Malaysia’s maritime zones, addressing foreign power provocations, deploying strategic assets for surveillance, and regional and international cooperation,” he said during the question-and-answer session.

He was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Mustafa Musa on Malaysia’s maritime defence focus in the Straits of Melaka and the South China Sea, as well as RMN’s efforts in addressing threats and enforcement provocations in overlapping border areas.

Adly said the RMN has implemented various measures to address maritime security challenges in overlapping border areas, such as increased presence and patrols, soft power approaches and military diplomacy, asset and defence technology modernisation and collaboration with local and regional agencies.

“The RMN plays a vital role in safeguarding Malaysia’s maritime sovereignty in the Straits of Melaka and the South China Sea.

“In the long run, the government will continue investing in military assets to enhance maritime defence capabilities to face the evolving security challenges,” he added.