PH and BN finalise Sabah poll talks, says UMNO’s Asyraf

PASIR PUTEH: Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) are nearing the end of their discussions in preparation for the upcoming Sabah state election, according to UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Speaking to reporters after opening the Pasir Puteh UMNO division delegates meeting, Asyraf Wajdi stated that negotiations with all relevant parties are actively progressing.

“We are in talks with all parties. Insya-Allah, we will continue discussions with everyone. As the UMNO president (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) said, we have never completely shut the door, nor have we thrown it wide open,“ he said.

When asked about the potential cooperation between PH and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) for the Sabah polls, Asyraf Wajdi emphasised ongoing engagement without closing any options.

The Sabah state assembly’s five-year term is set to expire on November 11, setting the stage for an election in the coming months.