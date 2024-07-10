International run event - Two foreigners to be charged for indecent behaviour today

KOTA TINGGI: Two foreign nationals arrested for alleged indecent and insulting behaviour during the 2024 Pan Asia International Run event last Saturday are expected to be charged with the offence in the Sessions Court here today.

Johor Police Chief Datuk M Kumar said the two men, aged 66 and 70, will be charged under Section 294 (a) of the Penal Code.

“We have completed the investigation regarding the organisation of the 2024 Pan Asia Run which touched on religious sensitivities with a few participants behaving indecently and in an insulting manner in a public place in the Desaru area, Bandar Penawar here, recently.

“The investigation papers had been referred to the State Prosecution Office yesterday and we received instructions for them to be charged,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, it was reported that three men, including two foreigners, were arrested to assist in the investigation into the incident and that the police also confiscated the clothes and accessories they wore during the run.