‘Introduce diversion policy for children with minor violations’

PETALING JAYA: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has urged the government to swiftly introduce a formal diversion policy for children in conflict with the law, following the high-profile case of a 14-year-old student remanded for assaulting a teacher.

The student, who was reprimanded for skipping a physical education class, allegedly punched and threatened the teacher at a secondary school in Kajang.

A video of the incident has since been widely shared on social media, sparking public outrage and renewed debate over juvenile justice.

While condemning the violence and affirming support for the teacher, Suhakam Children’s Commissioner Dr Farah Nini Dusuki stressed the importance of responding to such cases in ways that uphold a child’s dignity, rights and potential for rehabilitation.

“Violence in any form is unacceptable.

“Every teacher and student has the right to a safe learning environment,” she said in a statement.

“But children, no matter the offence, are still entitled to protection under the Child Act 2001 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

Farah Nini called for a diversion mechanism that redirects minors accused of non-violent or minor offences away from the criminal justice system, and into community-based programmes focused on education, counselling and behavioural support.

“This isn’t about avoiding accountability – it’s about moving towards a system of restorative justice that is proven to be more effective and humane,” she said.

“Without this, we risk criminalising children and exposing them to lifelong stigma, rather than addressing root causes like trauma, neglect or mental health challenges.”

She also reminded media outlets and the public that Section 15 of the Child Act prohibits revealing any identifying details of children involved in legal proceedings, warning that public speculation and vilification may breach the law and further harm the child.

The 14-year-old student pleaded guilty in the Magistrates’ Court on July 30 to a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept 11, pending a social report from the Welfare Department.

Suhakam said the incident should serve as a wake-up call for systemic reform in schools, urging the Education Ministry and administrators to strengthen proactive behavioural support systems, ensure access to mental health services and equip teachers with conflict resolution tools.

“The question is whether schools are prepared to deal with emotional and behavioural issues before they escalate,” said Farah Nini.

“We must invest in preventive, child-centred approaches that serve the best interests of all parties – students, teachers and the wider community.”

Kajang police confirmed that the student had struck the 29-year-old teacher and issued threats in front of witnesses.

A report was filed later that evening, leading to the student’s arrest and two-day remand.